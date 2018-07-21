New The Purge Series Trailer Expands On A Twisted World

If you just can’t get enough of The Purge, don’t worry, there’s a ten episode series of it coming to USA this September. And today, attendees at San Diego Comic Con got a look at this brand new, fully terrifying trailer. It’s looking like the show will be another chance to get a more in-depth look at the horrifying workings of purge night with everything from creepy frat-like rituals to black-tie gala killings. Oh, and of course there’s a boss making his employees work on purge night. Because of course there is.

