Orange Is the New Black Season 6 Trailer: Litchfield Goes to the Max

In season six, Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black is shipping off its characters to maximum security. While the women reconfigure into new alliances — turns out your place in prison depends on the color of your uniform — the Litchfield authorities are still working to place charges on the leaders of last season’s riot, in hopes of pressuring them to negotiate plea deals and turn on each other. Based on the looks of this new trailer, the women who holed up in the bunker face the most intense pressure, while Alex is mysteriously absent. Did she turn on them all? Knowing Alex, maybe! Orange Is the New Black returns to Netflix on July 27.