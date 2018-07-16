Felicity Jones is here to present her oral arguments in an attempt to get the court to forget Natalie Portman was ever attached to this movie. In On the Basis of Sex, Jones plays a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg, campaigning against laws that discriminate on the basis of gender, and giving lots of inspiring speeches. The movie’s directed by Mimi Leder (The Leftovers) and has a star-studded supporting cast that includes Kathy Bates, Justin Theroux, Sam Waterston, and Armie Hammer as Ginsburg’s hot husband (he better get a chance to cook a nice meal). On the Basis of Sex premieres this Christmas.