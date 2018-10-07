Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

As if One Day at a Time didn’t already have the ideal guest star lined up with Gloria Estefan, it’s recruiting two other ringers for its next season. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine duo of Melissa Fumero (who plays Amy Santiago) and Stephanie Beatriz (who plays Rosa Diaz) will appear in season three of the Netflix series, as Fumero announced on Twitter. The show hasn’t revealed who they will be playing, but they sure seem excited to hang out on One Day at a Time’s set. In exchange, Brooklyn Nine-Nine should cast Justina Machado as a cunning criminal, with Rita Moreno as the secret brains behind her operation.