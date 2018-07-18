Overlord Trailer: Nazis! Zombies! War!

Overlord has all the visual markers of an intense war drama — a morally ambiguous soldier, a doomed battle, a small platoon of troops lost in an unfamiliar jungle — until things start to get pretty creepy. In the action-horror film directed by Julius Avery and produced by J.J. Abrams, U.S. paratroopers stumble upon Nazi zombie experiments. (Inglourious Basterds, but, like, risen from the dead?) Important to note: J.J. Abrams promises that this isn’t a Cloverfield sequel. Wyatt Russell (Everybody Wants Some!!), Jovan Adepo (Fences), and Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones’ sexy Euron Greyjoy!) star. See it in theaters November 9.