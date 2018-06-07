Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie Comes Out as Pansexual

Photo: Rich Polk/WireImage

Brendon Urie, the Panic! at the Disco pop-rock deity, former Kinky Boots star, and wearer of the most glam suits, has come out as pansexual in an interview with Paper. Though he’s married to a woman, Urie says he’s open to relationships with any person. “I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her but I’m not opposed to a man because, to me, I like a person. Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care,” he says. “If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.” Urie previously said of his sexuality that he identified as straight, though he clarified that he’s “experimented in other realms of homosexuality and bisexuality.” He now tells Paper, “I guess this is me coming out as pansexual.”

Urie also says that he used to play up what he refers to as “stage gay,” meaning he would kiss his bandmates during performances despite their objections. “I was like, I just want to kiss you bro. I would hang out with friends and after five or six beers we’re just kind of like smooching on each other. People just get hammered and fool around.” He now admits to understanding, after some criticism, that calling his drunk experiences with men “barsexual” is reductive: “People get offended by that. I’ve said things without thinking about it — not trying to be offensive. I need to apologize for that. I’m of the, it’s not what people say it’s what they do and who they are. We’re so focused on rhetoric and stuff it’s like ‘Yeah, Donald Trump says really dumb shit all the time but he’s doing way worse shit.’”