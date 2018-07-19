Paramount TV President Fired For Inappropriate Comments

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images,

Amy Powell, a 14-year veteran of Paramount and president of Paramount TV, has been fired. Paramount’s CEO Jim Gianopulos explained in a statement that multiple employees came forward regarding comments the executive made “in a professional setting, which they believed were inconsistent with our company’s values.” Though the statement does not reveal what the comments were, The Hollywood Reporter’s Kim Masters tweeted that they allegedly included “racially tinged language.” Can someone please explain why it is so hard for executives to not do this??

Update, 7/19, 10:14 p.m.: Masters has tweeted more information on the nature of the comments via an anonymous source: “I’m told she characterized black women in a way that was offensive to an employee listening in on a notes call for First Wives Club. Further when questioned she allegedly denied making those comments though others on the call said she did.” In a follow up tweet Masters clarified, “I don’t know whether others listening on the call felt the comments were offensive.”

I’m told she characterized black women in a way that was offensive to an employee listening in on a notes call for First Wives Club. Further when questioned she allegedly denied making those comments though others on the call said she did. https://t.co/WKKlMSZaDL — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) July 20, 2018

I don’t know whether others listening on the call felt the comments were offensive. — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) July 20, 2018

Read below for Gianopulos’s full memo: