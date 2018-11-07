Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images

Paul Reiser has been trying to make a Mad About You revival happen since late last year, but according to his new interview with the Tampa Bay Times today, things aren’t looking very hopeful. “It’s kind of stuck in the business end of it now,” Reiser said of the new series, which would’ve centered on Reiser and Helen Hunt’s characters dealing with empty-nest syndrome after their daughter leaves for college. “Sony is trying to figure out from their end; that’s where I just walk away and go, call me when you figure it out. I don’t know what happens at that level. They make their deals with whoever they make their deals with. So we’ll see if it happens. It may not happen. It likely won’t happen. My guess is it won’t happen.”

As TV Line reports, NBC, Fox, and ABC passed on the revival, and while it was in consideration at CBS, there have been no updates on that front. Reiser says if the revival ends up anywhere, “in a dream world, it would be on a streaming (platform). I don’t know if we’re going to do it, but if it did come back, I would much rather do it on a streaming platform than a broadcast.”