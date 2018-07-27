Peter Dinklage Is Starring in a Rumpelstiltskin Movie

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Peter Dinklage is planning for that post–Game of Thrones life, though he’ll be keeping up with the fantasy stories. According to Variety, the actor has signed on to star in and co-produce a movie about Rumpelstiltskin — can you guess its name? It’s Rumpelstiltskin! — for Sony. The script is being written by Patrick Ness, author of the Chaos Walking trilogy (which is currently being adapted for screen), and Karen Rosenfelt. The specific approach of the film has not yet been disclosed, but it’ll focus on the Brothers Grimm tale of Rumpelstiltskin, about a young girl locked away in a tower by a king after her dad proclaims she can spin straw into gold, and the mysterious Rumpelstiltskin, who helps her for a price. Variety reports that this won’t be the next project for Dinklage right after Thrones wraps, but that it is “a priority for the actor and studio.” It also claims it’s unknown if the story is set in the middle ages or contemporary times, which, give us an allegory where Rumpelstiltskin makes the girl sign a terms-and-conditions sheet or something.