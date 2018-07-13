Queer Eye’s Getting a Third Season, Yes, We Can Believe

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix/Courtesy of Netflix

In news as unsurprising as Tan suggesting someone try a French tuck, Queer Eye is coming back for a third season. Netflix announced the news a day after the show received four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Casting, Picture Editing, and Cinematography. In its next season, which is starting production on Monday, July 16, but won’t air until 2019, the Fab Five will head to Kansas City. There, they’ll spread the good word about how everyone is just a pair of skinny pants and a good haircut away from happiness.