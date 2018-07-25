Reese Witherspoon’s Latest TV Show Is About a 1970s Rock Band

Photo: Anthony Harvey/AFP/Getty Images

Tired of producing shows based on popular books about women, Reese Witherspoon has taken to producing shows based on books about women that aren’t popular yet because they haven’t even been published. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine is developing a TV series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel Daisy Jones & The Six, which will come out next March. It’s about a fictional rock band in the 1970s and “follows their rise through the ranks of the L.A. music scene and beyond, eventually becoming one of the most legendary bands in the world.” Amazon is producing the show with Hello Sunshine, and will distribute original music for the band, while Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber will write the script and oversee the series. Hello Sunshine is also producing an adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere starring Witherspoon and Kerry Washington for Hulu, and three other shows with Apple. Soon, TV will be just watching what Reese wants you to watch, and nothing else.