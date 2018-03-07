Richard Swift, the Shins and Black Keys Performer, Dead at 41

Photo: Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Richard Swift, best known for playing with the Shins, Black Keys, and the Arcs, has died at 41. His representative confirmed the news to Pitchfork. Swift had been suffering from an undisclosed “life-threatening condition,” and a GoFundMe was launched last month to pay for his medical expenses. Swift, who was also a solo artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, played with the Shins from 2011–2016. He was a touring bassist for the Black Keys in 2014, a drummer for Dan Auerbach’s side project the Arcs, and keyboardist for Starflyer 59. He additionally worked with Sharon Van Etten, Guster, Foxygen, and more. “Today the world lost one of the most talented musicians I know,” Auerbach wrote on Instagram.