Rita Moreno, EGOT winner and national treasure, delivered a stirring reading of Emma Lazarus’s poem “The New Colossus” during the Boston Pops’s July Fourth fireworks spectacular last night. For anyone struggling to reconcile current events with the potential of what the country could be, there’s something especially moving in Moreno’s reading of the lines that adorn the Statue of Liberty, which call for America to welcome all. Moreno also performed a bit of West Side Story’s “America,” complete with a little dancing, as if you had any doubt that this woman has still got it.