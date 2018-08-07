As part of the long lead up to House of Card’s sixth and final season, the show’s new commander-in-chief Robin Wright sits down with Today host Savannah Guthrie to discuss her former co-star Kevin Spacey, who was fired from the HBO series after facing accusations of sexual misconduct. If you’re wondering if the actress knew about Spacey’s alleged sexual harassment, sexual assault or his attempt to have sex with actor Anthony Rapp when the Star Trek: Discovery star was only 14, Wright wants to make it clear their relationship didn’t really extend past set. “Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups, where we would giggle,” Wright says in an interview teaser released Sunday. “I didn’t really…I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”

House of Cards showrunner Beau Willimon also previously denied any knowledge of Spacey’s alleged on-set sexual harassment, though three HoC crew members claim the actor’s behavior was well-known and was even discussed in production meetings, where it was allegedly treated “like a joke.” In a statement made after Rapp lodged his allegation against him in October of last year, Spacey said in part, “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He has since denied the other allegations made against him. Wright’s full Today interview will air Monday morning.