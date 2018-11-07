We’re Getting a Robocop Re-reboot From Neill Blomkamp

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

There’s going to be a new new Robocop in town. Deadline reports that sci-fi specialist Neill Blomkamp has signed on with MGM to direct a reboot of the franchise that is not connected to the 2014 RoboCop that starred Joel Kinnaman. The script comes from Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner, the writers of the 1987 original, and it’s actually been sitting around for years, once intended as a direct sequel to the Paul Verhoeven classic. It got scrapped when Verhoeven didn’t want to do another installment, but was dusted off around the 2016 presidential election. Neumeier told Deadline that’s when the head of MGM reached out to him. “Right when Trump was about to be elected president he called me and said, ‘Did you actually predict in your sequel script that a reality star would run for president and win?’ We had.” So far, all we know about the plot is this brief summary: “Anarchy reigns and the fate of Detroit hangs in the balance as RoboCop makes his triumphant return to fight crime and corruption.” But also, there’s apparently a reality star that runs for the presidency. Neumeier and Miner will produce, and there’s no mention of Kinnamen returning to reprise his role.