Roe v. Wade Film Blocked From Filming at Plaza Hotel, Statue of Liberty

Photo: Instagram/Nick Loeb

Somehow, production on Nick Loeb’s anti-choice Roe v. Wade movie — the one starring Jon Voight and Stacey Dash, and featuring cameos from Tomi Lahren and Milo Yiannopoulos — has become even more dramatic. Following the exit of several cast and crew members during the movie’s shoot in New Orleans (and an incident where a crew member confronted a Daily Beast reporter and snatched his notebook), several New York City landmarks have barred the movie from shooting on site. According to Loeb’s Instagram, the Plaza Hotel (made famous by Eloise, Gossip Girl, and Bride Wars) wouldn’t approve the movie to film there. “The Plaza Hotel denied us from shooting #RoevWade,” Loeb wrote, “so we stole the shot in the rain.”

A rep for the iconic hotel told “Page Six” that the movie was denied access not because of its subject matter — and right-wing perspective — but that “the filming did not move forward due to budget restrictions and potential operational impact to the guest experience.” “Page Six” reports that the Statue of Liberty also denied the production’s request to film on-site. St. Patrick’s Cathedral, as seen in Beneath the Planet of the Apes and Gremlins 2: The New Batch, did allow the movie to film there:

Roe v. Wade faced similar problems as it filmed in New Orleans: Filmmakers weren’t allowed to film at Louisiana State University, and were later were protested at Tulane, and were even locked out of a New Orleans synagogue.