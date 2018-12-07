A Crew Member From That Roe v. Wade Movie Snatched a Reporter’s Notes

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The embattled anti-abortion film Roe v. Wade — that one with the Milo Yiannopoulos and Tomi Lahren cameos — had a strange new development today on its path to completion. A reporter from the Daily Beast was observing a scene being filmed near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., when he says a crew member approached him and stole the notes he was taking. “As the cameras rolled, a man later identified by police as a member of the crew came over to where I was sitting in public space with a group of tourists and grabbed my notepad out of my hand by force,” says the reporter, who added that the crew member refused to return the notebook when asked. “As he walked down the monument’s steps, the crew member ripped my notes out of the notepad, handed the notepad back, and crumpled up the notes. Then he continued walking away with the pages, stopping briefly at the production’s snack table.”

According to the report, at that point the Daily Beast reporter called the police. The crew member at first told the officer that he didn’t have the notes, but then he turned them over after being searched. The officer then reportedly declined to file an incident report, saying the problem had been sufficiently addressed. That same crew member also apparently approached the reporter earlier in the morning before the note-taking incident when he “posed as a tourist and asked me to take his picture in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in an apparent attempt to distract me from watching the production.” Actor Corbin Bernsen, who plays a Supreme Court justice in Roe v. Wade, told the Daily Beast reporter his notes were taken because “the movie’s been under great attack.”