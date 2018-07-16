Roku Just Gave You Another Reason to Buy a TV on Prime Day

Photo: Roku

Roku’s new speakers give Netflix and chill a makeover — no cords attached. The brand new Roku TV Wireless Speakers sync with the brand’s smart TVs over the air. The duo plus two new remote controls all ship this October.

With the wireless speakers, the hassle of wires, receivers, and a million remote controls disappears. Once plugged in, they pair with your smart TV using onscreen setup. Included is a simple point-anywhere remote control that works with both devices. The new remote offers voice commands that aren’t on most Roku TV remotes. Additionally, Roku is introducing the new Roku Touch, which sits tabletop and can command the speakers separately from your television. The Roku Touch also has a few buttons like play/pause and volume. This week only, the Roku TV Wireless Speakers (along with its two new remotes) will cost $149.99, going up to $179.99, then to $199.99 after October 15, only on the Roku official website.

If you don’t yet own a Roku Smart TV, oh, look at that, Amazon has two Prime Day deals on 2017 TCL Roku Smart TVs. They’re powered by Roku’s TV operating system, which provides all the benefits of a Roku OTT player without the clutter of an added device and its accompanying cords. Then, when your Roku TV Wireless Speakers arrive in late October, you’ll have a dependable duo for all your binge-watching sessions. During Prime Day sales only, the 32- and 40-inch TCL Roku Smart TVs are $129.99 and $194.99 down from their regular $199.99 and $229.99.

