Watch the Squeaky-Clean Trailer for Alfonso Cuarón’s Netflix Drama Roma

There are periods in history that scar societies and moments in life that transform us as individuals. pic.twitter.com/TOBHcvGb7T — Alfonso Cuaron (@alfonsocuaron) July 25, 2018

The trailer for Roma — Alfonso Cuarón’s Netflix drama — is a very dramatic low-key preview. Instead of showing us its stars, Cuarón presents floor tiles as they’re being washed with soapy water. Roma is described as a Mexico City–set family drama in the early 1970s. Two young domestic workers — Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) and Adela (Nancy García García), both from Mixteco descent — work for a family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma. Meanwhile, their employer Sofia (Marina de Tavira) is dealing with her husband’s absence. Together, the women “construct a new sense of love and solidarity in a context of a social hierarchy where class and race are perversely intertwined,” per the movie’s description.

For the first time, Cuarón did his film’s cinematography himself. The director told IndieWire he didn’t want to hire an English-speaking DP and have to translate his own memories. “Ninety percent of the scenes represented in the film are scenes taken out of my memory,” Cuarón said. “Sometimes directly, sometimes a bit more obliquely. It’s about a moment of time that shaped me, but also a moment of time that shaped a country. It was the beginning of a long transition in Mexico.” Roma will screen as the 56th New York Film Festival’s Centerpiece presentation.