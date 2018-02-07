First a Fox Pilot, Romantic Musical Drama Mixtape Now Heads to Netflix

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

It’s been a very good day for you, musical nerds who are not satisfied with merely dominating the stage. First Sterling K. Brown was set to star in Waves, “a musical almost entirely synchronized to music,” for A24. Now, Josh Safran’s romantic musical series Mixtape gets a ten-episode order from Netflix. Initially developed for Fox, the Smash showrunner’s new series stars Jenna Dewan, Callie Hernandez and Madeline Stowe and explores “the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds.” Ah, but can the human heart and mind withstand a bingewatch equivalent of a ten-episode-long La La Land? Looks like you’re about to find out!