Ron Howard Directing 68 Whiskey Dark-Comedy Pilot at Paramount Network

An Israeli television series that premiered in 2016 is getting an adaptation in the U.S. with backing from Ron Howard. Deadline reports that Paramount Network has given a pilot order to a dark comedy titled 68 Whiskey, which Howard is attached to direct and produce. Based on Israel’s series Charlie Golf One, the show centers on “a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed ‘The Orphanage.’ Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose.” Roberto Benabib (Weeds, The Brink) will write the script, and Brian Grazer will produce alongside Howard and Charlie Golf One creator Zion Rubin.