Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish to be Limited Partners

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Forget whatever cinematic universe you’re currently in, because two of the greatest comedic powers in the universe are aligning and you need to be ready. Bridesmaids star Rose Byrne is in talks to star opposite the one and only Tiffany Haddish in a new buddy comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Paramount’s Limited Partnership follows two friends who start a beauty company together but have their friendship tested when a tech company offers them millions for it. Byrne will star as the more practical friend, while Haddish will play “a woman who can’t wait to retire to the Caribbean with her earnings.” Or hey, maybe she’s just eager to get her next business plan off the ground. The film is set to be directed by Miguel Arteta who recently directed Salma Hayek in Beatriz at Dinner.