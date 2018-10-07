Roseanne Barr Announces Plans to Interview Herself on YouTube

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

On Sunday Roseanne Barr announced an upcoming TV interview set to drop this week, thanking her fans for their support and promising to fill them in on the details soon. On Monday evening, Barr reversed course and decided there is no host better equipped to give her the anxiety-free, honest interview she needs than Roseanne Barr. “After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans,” she said on Twitter. “I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready.”

Ostensibly to get everyone ready for what kind of interview she has in mind, Roseanne then posted a 2015 episode of her web show She’s So High, in which the former sitcom star promises, “I am all that stands between you and a load of bullshit.”