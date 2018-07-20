It’s been nearly two months since ABC decided to cancel Roseanne following Barr’s racist tweet about former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. Since then, Barr did a tearful interview on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast, and earlier this month she announced on Twitter that she would forgo any television interviews about Roseanne’s cancellation, promising to upload a video to her YouTube channel instead. Barr uploaded a handful of short clips over the past few days, including several clips of her making French toast, but in the most recent video, Barr addresses the tweet that got her show canceled at the very end. After about a minute of a man behind the camera telling Barr to pretend like she’s giving a presidential address (“like you’re busted with killing a hooker — whatever, right?”), Barr screams at the camera: “I thought the bitch was white! Goddamnit! I thought the bitch was white! Fuck!”

The video description reads: “Roseanne, like always, cuts through the bullshit and gets the heart of the matter.”