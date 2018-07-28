Photo: FOX News

In the second half of her interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity — and her first sit-down interview since being fired by ABC for her racist tweets about Valerie Jarrett — Roseanne Barr is now saying she told network executives her dissociative identity disorder began to reappear because of the stress of heavily promoting her Roseanne reboot. “It was scary, Sean. I told ABC that I don’t feel like I’m in a good mentally balanced place,” she explained, per THR. “I became Ambien dependent.” Barr said her Ambien intake became so excessive that she would wake up to discover “eggs cracked on the wall” from attempts at making brownies, and “Triscuits and cheese” scattered around her kitchen that served as sleep-walking snacks. “Ambien does that to people,” Barr concluded. (As for Ambien, the pharmaceutical company behind it said “racism is not a known side effect.” Zoinks!)

In the first part of her interview with Hannity, which aired earlier this week, Barr likened her comments about Jarrett to a “political tweet” and not a racist one, adding she was “sad that people thought it was racist.” She also said her dissociative identity disorder is something she “enjoys” and not “suffers” from anymore. “Here’s what I have to say: Let’s talk about it. Let’s really turn this into a teachable moment,” Barr said, addressing Jarrett. “If she’s watching, I’m so sorry that you thought I was racist and that you thought that my tweet was racist because it wasn’t, it was political … plus I’d tell her she’s gotta get a new haircut. I mean seriously, she needs a new haircut.”