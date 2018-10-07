RuPaul Is Reportedly Filming a Daytime Talk Show Pilot

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Time

First we had The View, The Talk, The Real, and The Chew. Now, with any luck, the age of The Ru is upon us. According to Variety, RuPaul Charles is working on a daytime talk show pilot with Telepictures, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Television that also produces The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Real, and Extra. RuPaul is currently also working on a scripted drag comedy for Netflix entitled AJ and the Queen, as well as a period dramedy based on his life with J.J. Abrams’s Bad Robot Productions.

The talk show pilot is reportedly aiming for a fall 2019 release, contains a major role for long-time RuPual collaborator Michelle Visage, and features the drag icon “interviewing celebrities, giving beauty and glam tips, playing games, and dishing on pop culture.” Dear Drag Lord in Heaven, please let RuPaul and Ellen settle their inevitable daytime ratings battle with a lip sync for their lives. Thank you very much, and amen.