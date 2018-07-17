Netflix’s upcoming RuPaul-starring series, AJ and the Queen, will have quite the collection of supporting characters. The series will star RuPaul as Ruby Red, a “bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen,” who travels the country with her sidekick AJ, who will be played by Izzy G. According to a casting breakdown distributed to talent agencies, the show is also looking to cast at least four regular supporting characters. The breakdowns give a few hints about the show’s plot and sensibility. The characters include:

Louis: Male, African American, mid 40s, large, imposing and blind from a diabetic stroke at age 22. Friend; like Ruby, he’s a drag queen and a survivor — Louis may be blind, but he can put on his makeup flawlessly, pour champagne perfectly, and refuses to put limits on himself because of his disability … which [he] is not afraid of exploiting to his advantage from time to time. Funny and warm, wise and silly, he never met a chocolate cake he didn’t like … in spite of his diabetes.





Hector/Damien Sanchez: Male, Latino, late 30s, muscular, sexy, very hot and incredibly sweet … irresistible. He’s almost too good to be true. Hector is Ruby’s boyfriend and business partner, to whom she’s given her $100,000 life savings in order to start their own drag club. He is an attentive and loving, “straight acting” boyfriend — emphasis on the “acting” part because Hector is pretending to be something he’s not. If he seems too good to be true … it’s because he is. Underneath, Hector has a dark, dangerous, hidden side. He’s a bad dude.





Lady Danger: Female, Asian, a comic villain with an eye patch. “F*ked-up sexy”, tough, scrappy, she will “cut a b*tch” if need be. Lady Danger ruthlessly works the drag club scene — infamous for hosting her “pumping” parties, where she injects cheap medical grade silicone (and Restilyne and Botox) into her clients at the clubs, though sometimes she’s injecting motor oil (it’s cheaper for her — and they can almost never tell.) A comic force to be reckoned with.





Brianna: Female, 29, Caucasian. Brianna is a clueless hooker who wafts, innocently, through the dangerous streets of NYC, afloat in a sea of drugs and “johns.” She’s the “out of it girl” you pass, nodding off on a stoop. Easy to write-off as a total “mess” but look closer … somewhere in there, deep under the opiate haze is a lost, sad soul trying to get out. It’s especially sad because of her deep connection to AJ.