Yet Another Woman Accuses Russell Simmons of Rape

Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Make A Wish

Russell Simmons has been accused of raping another woman, bringing the number of women who have accused him of varying degrees of sexual assault and harassment to over a dozen. Alexia Norton Jones, a model, actress, and granddaughter of publisher W.W. Norton, tells Variety that the music mogul allegedly raped her in 1990. She claims that the incident occurred at Simmons’s apartment in downtown Manhattan following a date, after which she says he pinned her against a wall and forced himself on her. “It was such a fast attack,” Jones says. “He pulled my dress up. I must have said no seven to 10 times.” Jones reported the incident to the NYPD last spring, but the statute of limitations had expired; she is not seeking monetary damages. Simmons has denied the allegation in a statement to Variety saying, “At no time did she share these feelings about her first sexual encounter with me, which took place roughly 28 years ago.” He also claims the two dated for months, which Jones denies. Simmons has previously denied all other allegations of misconduct. In January, the NYPD announced it had opened an investigation into the multiple claims against Simmons.