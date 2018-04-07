Sacha Baron Cohen Fires Warning Shot At Trump For the 4th of July

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

Sacha Baron Cohen is celebrating America’s independence on this 4th of July by offering a gift to the American people. Or at least hinting at one. The comedian behind Borat, Bruno, and Da Ali G Show posted a teaser today of a new project taking aim at President Donald J. Trump. The video includes clips of the president attempting to insult the comedian with trademark witticisms like, “Sacha Baron Cohen, go to school! Learn about being funny.” Ouch, what a saucy grandpa! Anyway, the video goes on to suggest that Cohen took Trump’s advice to heart, as it announces “Sacha graduates soon,” followed by the actual logo for Trump University. It’s not clear what the comedian may have in store for the president, but the last time Cohen and the president tangled it was because Cohen gave the president HIV (in a movie.) So we can only guess at what’s next. Polio?