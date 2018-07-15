Grab your popcorn and semiwadcutters, dear readers. For the first clip of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America? series is all about guns, or more tantalizingly, how to get “deadly weapons into the hands of American schoolchildren” with the help of some enthusiastic gun rights activists and politicians. Anti-terror expert “Col. Erran Morad” managed to get everyone from Virginia Citizens Defense League president Philip van Cleave to lead an instructional gun video for toddlers — “remember to point Puppy Pistol’s mouth right in the middle of the bad man, if he has a big tummy, point at that!” — to Joe Walsh and Republican congressmen from across the country to support this program.

But it’s perhaps Larry Pratt, the the executive director emeritus of Gun Owners of America, who comes out the most scathed, thanks to reciting teleprompter dialogue such as “children under five also have elevated levels of the pheromone Blink-182, produced by the part of the liver known as the Rita Ora.” Oh, and also because he audibly swoons when he learns Col. Morad’s country arms gifted toddlers.