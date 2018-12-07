Sacha Baron Cohen’s New Character Demands an Apology From Sarah Palin

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Seth Rogen told Vulture his pal Sacha Baron Cohen was working on something good, and so far, he hasn’t disappointed: After Sarah Palin admitted to being duped into an interview by Cohen, she claimed he presented himself as a disabled veteran. After former congressman Joe Walsh also admitted to being duped by Cohen and others called for a boycott of his forthcoming Showtime series Who Is America?, the comedian is ready to reveal his latest character. Meet Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick, proprietor of the site Truthbrary.org. He’s issued a clarification to the Palin’s accusation: “It was I that interviewed you. I did NOT say I was a War Vet. I was in the service — not military, but United Parcel, and I fought for my country once — when I shot a Mexican who came onto my property.”

Indeed: The latest Sacha Baron Cohen character is … that one guy you went to high school with who types everything in size 15 Impact font and hashtags #buildthewall. “I have always admired you for TELLING THE TRUTH about Obama’s birth certificate and the location of Russia,” Ruddick says in the statement. “But ma’am, I do believe you have been hit by a bullshit grenade and are now bleedin’ FAKE NEWS.”