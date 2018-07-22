Watch All the Trailers That Premiered at San Diego Comic-Con This Year

Every year, Comic-Con provides a days-long extravaganza of anticipation for all the film and television you’ll be champing at the bit to see for the next several months. Below are all the major trailers that debuted at this year’s SDCC, including a very spooky Glass, a very silly Shazam!, and just about everything in-between. Grab some popcorn and enjoy, keeping in mind all of those scattered premiere dates.

Glass

Like Philly’s own Arkham Asylum, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest brings together the supermen of Split and Unbreakable in one psychiatric hospital. Sarah Paulson’s Dr. Staple has her work cut out for her, especially since she seems to think her three charges are delusional about their powers. Woe unto her come January 2019.

Aquaman

Much to our appreciation, the DC Universe has finally found its funny-bone. Jason Momoa’s fish-man, backed by a Riverdale-red Amber Heard, a Malfoy-blonde Patrick Wilson, a normal-haired Dolph Lundgren, and Nicole Kidman (!!) will lead you on this under-the-sea adventure due out in December.

Shazam!

Shazam! [Checks body for physical transformation.] Ah, damn. Enjoy the misadventures of DC’s silly Shazam! anyway, which amusingly follows a bullied tween who’s granted the power to transform into a buff, spandex-clad do-gooder (Zachary Levi, in a great costume) just by shouting that s-word. This one’s coming in April 2019.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Damn, you thought that Demogorgon were bad, Millie Bobby Brown? Enter stage right, sky-scraper lizard monster. Our Stranger Things heroine gets to fight alongside the iconic duo of Vera Farmiga and Sally Hawkins to bring Godzilla down for good, but we have a feeling he’s not going down without a huge fight. May 2019, baby! Rawr!

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Raise up your wands in anticipation, you J.K. Rowling stans. For Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Jude Law (hey, Jude) and the PR-plagued Johnny Depp are ready to let the magic fly in The Crimes of Grindelwald. “It’s a geek-out fiasco,” Miller teased at the panel. You have our attention! This sequel will hit theaters in November.

The Walking Dead Season 9

It’s time to say goodbye to Rick Grimes — hopefully not a super bloody goodbye. The Walking Dead’s upcoming season will be its last featuring that dashing lead character, but we have a feeling Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira have some tricks up their sleeves to keep viewers entertained. “I’m particularly fond of the people who watch this show, you people,” Andrew Lincoln said at the show’s panel. “This has been the most extraordinary, amazing, and beautiful experience of my career, and largely because of you guys, and the relationship we have here with you in this room, and in rooms across American and the rest of the world.” Zombie walk until the October premiere.

This page will be getting frequent updates until the end of Comic-Con.