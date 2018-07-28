Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

While Sarah Jessica Parker’s relationship with Kim Cattrall appears to be irreparably strained, hers with Cynthia Nixon is, at least on the surface, healthy. On Thursday’s episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, Parker delivered a strong message to those who are critical of her former Sex and the City co-star’s run for governor of New York: Learn a little bit about her platform before you totally write her off. Nearly four months ago, Parker officially endorsed Nixon’s campaign to unseat governor Andrew Cuomo, and her support has clearly not wavered. And while Parker knows that Nixon is “brilliant,” “formidable,” and “willing to learn,” she wants others to give her a chance, too.

“You don’t have to agree with her policy, you don’t have to vote for her, but certainly take the time before you criticize the fact that she’s boldly pursuing this,” Parker said. “She knew that when she did it, it was going to be a challenge but it’s been good, everyone agrees that she’s been good for the conversation in this city, they call it the ‘Cynthia Effect.’” Many of Parker’s sentiments seem to come from a place of frustration, as she later claims that “even women that call themselves evolved” have asked her why her “colleague is running for public office.” Though Parker doesn’t touch much on Nixon’s platform, she stresses that the gubernatorial candidate has “a point of view about the city where she was born and raised, just like anybody else who might run for public office.” Also, do you really want this guy to serve another term?