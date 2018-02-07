Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and Ghost in the Shell director Rupert Sanders are teaming up once again, and while there doesn’t seem to be any white-washing going on this time around, according to Deadline, Johansson will be starring in a biopic about Dante “Tex” Gill, born Jean Gill, a transmasculine crime boss who dominated Pittsburgh’s “illicit” massage parlor industry in the 1970s. Despite feuding with the mob, serving time for tax evasion, and running “an anabolic steroids ring that helped fuel the Pittsburgh Steelers’ NFL dynasty,” it will reportedly be Gill’s “fiery romance” with wife Cynthia Bruno that forms the “emotional core” of the film.