KJ Apa Also Wants More Shirtless Wrestling on Riverdale

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

At this year’s Riverdale Comic-Con panel moderator Kelly Rippa was basically just setting thirst traps for KJ Apa. After asking him about the future of Archie and Veronica, she followed up by asking how he feels about the “super-couple” that is Harchie — Hiram Lodge (played by Rippa’s husband, Mark Consuelos), and Archie. “I ship it,” Apa told her, before adding an extra special and totally unsolicited elaboration. “I’ve shipped it ever since I was in the headlock sniffing his bicep.” Rippa then asked if she should prepare for any more “weird wrestling scenes” between him and her husband, to which Apa replied, “I hope we have more wrestling. I really enjoyed that.”

But even if showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa can’t work men in singlets into each episode (really why not, though?) it sounds like Apa would be happy to just spend the entire show shirtless, if only the writers would let him. “The most cast requests I get are from Lili, who says, ‘Can I have my hair down in this scene?’ ” says Aguirre-Sacas, “and KJ, who says, ‘Can I do this scene without a shirt on?’” And Apa is so frequently seen shirtless on his Instagram account, Rippa asked if he just needs someone to buy shirts for him. “I’m just more comfortable without one on, to be honest,” Apa told her. Can everyone just let this man live the shirtless life he dreams of?