BoJack Horseman is coming to Comedy Central this fall. The network announced today that it’s acquired exclusive linear television rights to all current seasons of the Netflix animated series, and it will begin airing reruns from the first season on September 26, right after the season 22 South Park premiere. (Season five of BoJack Horseman is slated to premiere on Netflix on September 14.) In addition to airing on TV, select BoJack episodes will be available to stream on Comedy Central’s website and the CC App.

“Comedy Central has a long history of using potent satire to help make sense of trying times, so BoJack Horseman is a perfect fit in our lineup,” Comedy Central general manager Tanya Giles said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to be the first to put BoJack on linear TV, and who better than an animated horse to teach us a thing or two about humanity? Straight from the horse’s mouth.”

Syndication rights to BoJack were being shopped around to networks earlier this year. Netflix did not secure distribution rights to its early original series, so it’s likely that other Netflix shows, like House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black, could also end up on other networks in the near future. In any case, this appears to make BoJack the first announced sale of an original Netflix series into syndication. Congrats on that honorable distinction, BoJack!