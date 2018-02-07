this is a photo of three james mcavoys, a bill hader, and a bill hader after he got genetically spliced with chris pratt https://t.co/CrmnUPdl7C — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) July 2, 2018

As soon as It: Chapter Two got a green light last fall, the dream casting engines starting revving up to match the young Losers Club members with their adult avatars. The final list of James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris) made for an exciting lot, but as Mashable’s Angie J. Han observed, it appears they actually cast a handful of McAvoys and a few Haders to star alongside Chastain and Mustafa — who both seem pretty amused by the absurdity of it all. But hey, Bill Hader was recently named TV’s best actor by Vulture, and James McAvoy crushed it playing a bunch of different people in Split, so it doesn’t seem like a bad deal in the end.