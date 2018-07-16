Good-bye, Claire Foy in her stiff coiffure with her cups of tea; hello, Olivia Colman in her stiff coiffure and her cups of tea. In addition to starring in Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite and appearing in every British TV show your friends have recommended but you haven’t watched yet, Olivia Colman found the time to play Queen Elizabeth II in the next season of Netflix’s The Crown (and the one after that, after which Netflix crowns another queen). In a first look, we can see Colman at tea wondering, probably, why her corgis aren’t in this shot. The new cast of The Crown also includes Tobias Menzies as that troublesome Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.