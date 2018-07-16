Seth Meyers Teaches Us What a Royal Eclipse Is

Tonight Late Night With Seth Meyers gave us some rare footage of a “royal eclipse”, or what appears to be a confused old man and a potentially even more confused older lady trying to figure out how to walk in a line. That’s probably the simplest and nicest way to describe President Trump’s recent visit with Queen Elizabeth II. But of course, that wasn’t even close to the biggest story to come out of his trip. No, that was when Trump finally met privately with the Ross to his Rachel: Vladimir Putin. Meyers used his “A Closer Look” segment to give us a front row seat for the thirstiest performance from a sitting US president in awhile, and he included an incredibly disturbing view of what it might look like hair wise if this goes any further. But hey, we did get a free soccer ball, that’s almost as good as free and fair elections.