Shannon Purser Is Running a Scam in the Trailer for Sierra Burgess Is a Loser
If you’ve watched The Truth About Cats and Dogs so many times that you need a fresh take on the conceit of a boy falling in love with a girl for her mind and voice while thinking that she looks like a totally different person than she actually does, Netflix is here to help. Stranger Things’ Shannon Purser stars in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, the story of an academic achiever and nice person who ends up receiving an errant text that was meant for the local Hot Girl, Veronica, who typically treats Sierra like garbage. But Sierra plays along and lets cute boy think she’s someone else, which leads her to team up with Veronica for the old Uma Thurman–Janeane Garofalo bait-and-switch. Will the object of Sierra’s affection still love her when he learns the truth? And more importantly, will Sierra learn to fully love herself? Stream it and find out September 7.
Watch Now
