Sharon Horgan’s 10 Favorite Books

Alderton has been writing for U.K. newspapers and magazines for years, and then she wrote this book about love, but not necessarily about finding the love of a man. There’s a very deep female friendship at the heart of it. As a writer myself, anytime I write something that feels painful to tell, and you don’t know how people will respond to it, you’re laying yourself open to be criticized — as a woman especially, when you’re writing about people you’ve slept with and the bad choices you’ve made again and again. As soon as I read it, I got in touch with Alderton. I said, “Please, please let me buy the rights to this book and let me make it,” but someone had got there before me. It’s about not giving up, and not losing sight of the thing you’re after just because life has fucked you a few times along the way.