Shazam! Trailer: The DC Universe Lightens Up

The DC Universe gets a bad rap for being grim and desaturated, but the new Shazam! trailer, which was shown off at Comic-Con today, revels in its bold colors and bright spirit. The superhero film plays almost as a comic-book take on the Tom Hanks classic Big, as a bullied boy is granted the power to transform into a buff, spandex-clad do-gooder (played in grown-up form by Zachary Levi) just by shouting the titular word. Batman might blanche at the costume, but at least the cosplay will be easy to assemble.