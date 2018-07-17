Taron Egerton Is Shirtless and Inspiring the People in the Robin Hood Trailer
You know Robin of Locksley. He’s that good-looking gent who robs from the rich, gives to the poor, and participates in thrilling bow-and-arrow–based training sequences with his combat guru, Little John (Jamie Foxx). He’s been Kevin Costner, Russell Crowe, and a cartoon animal, but now he’s Taron Egerton, star of the new Robin Hood reboot from director Otto Bathurst. Filling out the rest of your Nottingham faves are Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, and Ben Mendelsohn as the evil Sheriff. There’s going to be a whole lot of swashbuckling going on when this hits theaters on November 21, and maybe Egerton will even be able to supplant that sexy animated fox the hottest Robin Hood yet.
Watch Now
