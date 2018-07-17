Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Is Being Tailored Into a Stage Musical

Photo: Warner Bros.

After the success of Mean Girls, every mid-2000s teen girl comedy must now become a musical. Personally, we’re most looking forward to John Tucker Must Die and Also Sing, but until someone figures out how to make that work, we’ll have to be satisfied with a stage musical adaptation of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, which, according to Variety, is really happening. Scott Delman of Blue Spruce, who also had a hand in the Mean Girls musical, has acquired the theatrical rights to the movie franchise in the intention of developing it into something that will combine, teens, jeans, and belts of the singing and non-singing variety. The development process will likely take awhile, as the producers have to make sure to find just the right denim for the starring role.