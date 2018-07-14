Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Andy Samberg has had quite a year: that Brooklyn Nine-Nine ordeal, the Lonely Island’s first concert, the release of Hotel Transylvania 3, and, most importantly, fatherhood. In an interview with the New York Times, Samberg gushed about his one-year-old daughter (“It’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”) with his wife, musician Joanna Newsom, and how his time on Saturday Night Live prepared him for the utter exhaustion of being a new parent. “I had good training for parenthood by working at SNL,” the 39-year-old comedian told the Times in a phone interview from his Los Angeles home. “The sleep deprivation part of it has been like, ‘Oh, right — this feeling.’ But there’s so much less stress because the baby’s not going live at 11:30.” Just remember to feed her before midnight, though, Andy. Lest she turn into a grumpy gremlin on you.