Photo: RADiUS/TWC

Don’t let this news pierce through your dystopian-loving heart too much. Drama is continuing to adversely affect TNT’s long-gestating Snowpiercer adaptation, as the show’s director, Scott Derrickson, has decided to quit the series and refuse to return for re-shoots. THR reports that Derrickson was hired to direct the initial pilot from showrunner Josh Friedman, but after Friedman departed the show due to unusual circumstances earlier this year, Derrickson believes the vision of new showrunner Graeme Manson isn’t up to (creative) snuff. “The 72-page Snowpiercer TV pilot script by [Friedman] is the best I’ve ever read. The feature-length pilot I made from that script may be my best work,” he wrote. “The new show runner has a radically different vision for the show. I am forgoing my option to direct the extreme reshoots.”

The 72-page Snowpiercer TV pilot script by @Josh_Friedman is the best I’ve ever read. The feature-length pilot I made from that script may be my best work.



The new show runner has a radically different vision for the show. I am forgoing my option to direct the extreme reshoots. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) June 29, 2018

Manson, who co-created Orphan Black, also received the social media wrath of Friedman a few months ago, who blasted his successor’s etiquette when he took over Snowpiercer’s showrunning duties. “If you’re asked to rewrite someone or take over their show it seems like good sense and good karma to reach out to that person first and a) find out what the circumstances of their departure are and b) thank them for doing the work you’ll be profiting from,” he wrote, in part. “Put another way: If you were to take over a show I’d originated and worked on for two years and didn’t reach out to me before taking the job you’re either an idiot, a coward, or a vichy motherfucker.” Well, then! There’s lots of testosterone to unpack here.