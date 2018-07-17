Soon You Can Buy Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tweets, But As a Book

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Good morning, you are special and loved and now there is a book to remind you of that. Lin-Manuel Miranda, a known Twitter presence and also creator of some famous musical or something, greets his followers most mornings and nights with a few choice words of affirmation and advice. Now, he has compiled some of those ephemeral messages into a physical book with illustrations from Jonny Sun, another person from the internet. Gmorning, Gnight! will go on sale October 23 this year, making it the perfect holiday present for a family member who loves Hamilton or one you would like to passive-aggressively suggest needs to get their life together.