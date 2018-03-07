Kevin Spacey Under Investigation for 3 More Sexual-Assault Claims in London

Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating reports from three more men claiming that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted them, according to TMZ. The London police had previously opened investigations into two claims against Spacey last November, while Scotland Yard opened another this January, bringing the total number of cases to six. According to TMZ, the police’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command is involved in all the cases. One man came to the police in April with allegations Spacey assaulted him in Westminster in 1996, while two others came forward in February with allegations from Gloucester in 2013 and Lambeth in 2008. There are also active investigations into Spacey in Los Angeles and Nantucket.