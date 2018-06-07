According to The Hollywood Reporter, the New York Police Department confirmed on Friday that Marvel Comics legend Steve Ditko has passed away at the age of 90. A driving creative force in the early days of Marvel Comics, the artist collaborated with Stan Lee to create The Amazing Spider-Man, developing the superhero’s costume, web-shooting abilities and the pantheon of Spider-Man villains, including the Vulture and Green Goblin. Ditko later birthed the character Dr. Strange for Strange Tales.

Eventually leaving Marvel Comics after an alleged falling out with Lee, Ditko also worked at DC Comics and Charlton Comics, later creating the character Squirrel Girl in 1992. He also developed the character Mr. A, inspired by his personal belief in the Objectivism philosophy espoused by author Ayn Rand. While no specific cause of death has been reported thus far, the reclusive artist was reportedly found in his apartment on June 29, and is thought to have died approximately two days prior.