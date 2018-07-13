Stan Lee Remembers Marvel’s Steve Ditko: ‘His Talent Was Indescribable’

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Together, writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko created some of Marvel Comics’ most enduring characters, including Spider-Man and Dr. Strange. A week after Ditko’s death at the age of 90 became publicly known, Lee took to social media to remember the talents of his former colleague. “One thing occurs to me, I really cannot let the week go without commenting on Steve Ditko. Steve was certainly one of the most important creators in the comic book business. His talent was indescribable,” Lee says in a video posted to Twitter, which includes images of Ditko’s Amazing Spider-Man artwork. “I worked with him for many years and was always impressed with how he saw everything in terms of photos and pictures and movement and scenes. He told a story like a fine movie director would.”

In the 1950s, Ditko and Lee worked together at Atlas Comics, the forerunner to Marvel, which emerged as a distinct banner in 1961. The pair enjoyed several years of creative collaboration until Ditko left the company around 1966, reportedly due to creative disagreements with Lee, though the details surrounding his decision remain unclear. “I’m sure there will be a lot written about him as time goes by and I will be one of the guys who buys the first book,” Lee concludes in his video. “You made a real impression here in the world.”